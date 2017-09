SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – West Liberty Salem was at Catholic Central where the Irish nation was fired-up.

On the first possession of the second half, the Tiger’s Levi Moell breaks free and the senior running back carries it to the house for a 43 yard score

West Liberty-Salem takes a 20 to 0 lead and adds to it when Trevor Woodruff unloads the deep ball to Levi Moell. The bomb goes 75 yards for another Tigers touchdown.

Final score: West Liberty Salem 44, Springfield Catholic Central 7