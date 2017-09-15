Petition to stop real estate development in Washington Twp. underway

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Residents are petitioning to stop a real estate development project after Washington Township trustees voted this week to approve a zoning change that will allow new homes to be built where a senior center used to be.

Residents are making a last ditch effort to get as many signatures as possible to kill the deal between the township and the developer Peebles Homes, LLC.

What to do with the Hithergreen Center has been a hotly debated topic for more than 2 years.

The township zoning board voted unanimously against a proposal for Peebles Homes to build 35 houses. Monday the board of trustees went against the zoning board’s recommendation and approved the project.

A decision, which prompted residents to start a petition to stop the project. They’re hoping to get 1024 signatures on the petition to get the issue on the ballot. Effectively halting the project until the spring. Residents say having too many houses compacted in a small area will drive up traffic and take away green space.

The owner of Peebles Homes says he compromised to appease both sides and instead of building 35 homes he plans to build 30 and leave some open green space.

Residents against the project will have petition tables set up at Bills Donuts on Saturday and Sunday morning. Also at arrow wines on Saturday afternoon for Washington Township voters.