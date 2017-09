WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Carrollton Police Department needs your help finding a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at the Chase Bank on E. Central Avenue around 1:05 p.m. Friday.

According to the police report, the suspect received an unknown amount of money and then ran from the bank.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call the West Carrollton Police Department.