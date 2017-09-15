Pursuit of bank robbery suspects ends with deadly crash

By Published:

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a pursuit of suspected bank robbers in suburban Cleveland ended with a crash that killed one person and injured several others.

The robbery was reported Thursday at a bank in Garfield Heights. Police say the fleeing suspects struck two police vehicles during the chase, injuring an officer and a police dog, but continued driving and crashed into another vehicle.

One of the suspects was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. Two others were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. A person in the other vehicle was also expected to survive.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s