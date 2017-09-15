RTA offers free shuttle for Oktoberfest weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greater Dayton RTA will provide a free shuttle from the Oregon District downtown to the Dayton Art Institute Oktoberfest.

“With limited parking on the streets around the event, boarding the shuttle at any one of a dozen stops downtown is the best choice for Oktoberfest parking,” said Jessica Olson, communications manager for the Greater Dayton RTA.

The RTA shuttle will be available during the Lederhosen Lunch on Friday, Sept. 23 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The RTA continuous shuttle runs on Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.

RTA shuttle riders can board and exit the shuttle at any stop along the route that runs from the Oregon District, west along Fifth Street, north on Main Street, Second Street, Wilkinson and Monument to the event at the DAI. There is no charge to ride the shuttle. Riders should look for the bright shuttle bus stop signs to know where to catch the shuttle.

For information about Oktoberfest, including a schedule of events, go to the DAI website.