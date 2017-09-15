SNF on WDTN: Packers vs. Falcons

DAYTON, Ohio (NBC SPORTS) – Eight months ago, the Green Bay Packers took an eight-game winning streak to Atlanta for the NFC Championship Game against the Falcons.
The Packers’ defense will face a much bigger challenge against the Falcons’ high-flying attack. With Ryan throwing for almost 5,000 yards and posting the fourth-best passer rating in NFL history, the Falcons piled up 540 points last season — tied for the eighth-most of all-time.
The Atlanta defense is led by third-year outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who had 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last year. Top cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed the playoff run with a torn pectoral muscle, is back in the lineup.
The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium — the first regular-season game to be played in the retractable-roof stadium. The Packers are no strangers to opening a visiting team’s stadium — it lost 17-14 in the Vikings’ first game at U.S. Bank Stadium last season. The 70,000 fans that will fill the stadium figure to make for a raucous environment, but Quinn isn’t counting on them to carry his team to victory.
You can watch the game live on the NBC Sports stream. The Football Night in America pregame show begins at 7:00 pm Sunday. Watch the game wherever you are here.