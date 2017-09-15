SNF on WDTN: Packers vs. Falcons

DAYTON, Ohio (NBC SPORTS) – Eight months ago, the Green Bay Packers took an eight-game winning streak to Atlanta for the NFC Championship Game against the Falcons.

The Packers’ defense will face a much bigger challenge against the Falcons’ high-flying attack. With Ryan throwing for almost 5,000 yards and posting the fourth-best passer rating in NFL history, the Falcons piled up 540 points last season — tied for the eighth-most of all-time.

The Atlanta defense is led by third-year outside linebacker Vic Beasley, who had 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles last year. Top cornerback Desmond Trufant, who missed the playoff run with a torn pectoral muscle, is back in the lineup.

The game will be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium — the first regular-season game to be played in the retractable-roof stadium. The Packers are no strangers to opening a visiting team’s stadium — it lost 17-14 in the Vikings’ first game at U.S. Bank Stadium last season. The 70,000 fans that will fill the stadium figure to make for a raucous environment, but Quinn isn’t counting on them to carry his team to victory.

