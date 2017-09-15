Student arrested after bringing knives to school

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation at a local high school led to an arrest of a student after students told school officials about the one student bringing knives to school.

Lebanon High School officials found the student’s knives, told police about the incident and then the student was arrested.

A press release from the superintendent of the school says the investigation showed two other students were involved in the incident and they are being disciplined for their actions.

The principal told all the parents about the incident Friday afternoon and that none of the students or faculty members were harmed.

Superintendent of Lebanon City Schools, Todd Yohey, said the students did the right thing by telling the staff members what was going on at school.

“I commend the students and staff at Lebanon High School for their quick action in this matter. Concerned students did exactly what they should have done,” Yohey said. “They reported their concerns which prompted the investigation. As a result, everyone remained safe and the offending students were found and will now face disciplinary measures.”