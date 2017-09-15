Student arrested after bringing knives to school

By Published: Updated:

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation at a local high school led to an arrest of a student after students told school officials about the one student bringing knives to school.

Lebanon High School officials found the student’s knives, told police about the incident and then the student was arrested.

A press release from the superintendent of the school says the investigation showed two other students were involved in the incident and they are being disciplined for their actions.

The principal told all the parents about the incident Friday afternoon and that none of the students or faculty members were harmed.

Superintendent of Lebanon City Schools, Todd Yohey, said the students did the right thing by telling the staff members what was going on at school.

“I commend the students and staff at Lebanon High School for their quick action in this matter. Concerned students did exactly what they should have done,” Yohey said. “They reported their concerns which prompted the investigation. As a result, everyone remained safe and the offending students were found and will now face disciplinary measures.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s