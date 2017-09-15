Teens killed in crash honored at football game

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday was the first home football game for the Grennon Knights. But this year, they started the game a little differently.

Just before the teams took to the field, the school paid tribute to 17-year-old David Waag and 15-year-old Connor Williams who died in a single vehicle crash, in August. Both were in the back seat. Neither wore a seat belt.

“It has affected everyone tremendously. They were both very well liked by children from young to high school graduate, parents. Wonderful young men with the kindest of hearts,” organizer Elizabeth Wade said.

“A lot of young children, my own included, really looked up to them, and cherished their friendships and the role models that they were.”

David played soccer and Connor was on the football team. Their teammates paid tribute to their memories on the field. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder they set white balloons into the sky.

David and Connor’s parents, lit candles in their memory.

Many people in the stands wore t-shirts reading: “uKNIGHTed”. The mascot for Grennon High School is a knight.

At the entrance to the game, organizers gave out cards asking attendees to “pass on an act of kindness in honor of David and Connor”.

Wade said she hopes the tribute will bring everyone together and move forward in the wake of such a tragic incident.

“Help the community grieve and show their love and support for the boys and their families,” Wade said. “Letting them know we’re here for them and we love them.”