Teens sick from drug laced candy

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) – Police in La Porte County, Indiana are investigating after a group of teenagers ate drug-infused gummy bears.

Late Thursday night, a 19-year-old called 911 and was waiting along the road.

He told a sheriff’s deputy that he ingested an unknown drug and was sick and wanted to go to the emergency room.

“You know I’ll tell you that in 31 years on the job I’ve never seen that many people affected by eating a gummy bear,” said Captain Mike Kellems, La Porte County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen was experiencing rapid heart rate, pain in his legs, hallucinations and blurred vision.

He told police he was in the area with friends who had also taken the drugs.