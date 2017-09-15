Teens sick from drug laced candy

By Published:

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) – Police in La Porte County, Indiana are investigating after a group of teenagers ate drug-infused gummy bears.

Late Thursday night, a 19-year-old called 911 and was waiting along the road.

He told a sheriff’s deputy that he ingested an unknown drug and was sick and wanted to go to the emergency room.

“You know I’ll tell you that in 31 years on the job I’ve never seen that many people affected by eating a gummy bear,” said Captain Mike Kellems, La Porte County Sheriff’s Department.

The teen was experiencing rapid heart rate, pain in his legs, hallucinations and blurred vision.

He told police he was in the area with friends who had also taken the drugs.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s