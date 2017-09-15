VIDEO: Deadly Dayton shooting caught on police dash-cam

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department released video Friday of the shooting outside the Dearborn Market at the corner of Dearborn Avenue and McCabe Avenue Wednesday.

READ MORE: Victim identified in deadly Dayton shooting

Major Eric Henderson of the Dayton Police Department said Wednesday officers were in the area of McCabe Avenue and Groveland Avenue when they heard gunshots.

When they turned onto McCabe they saw one person point a weapon at them and fire one shot. Officers then saw another person lying on the ground.

Those officers did not pursue the suspect, instead attempting to perform life-saving measures on the person on the ground. Henderson says medics were called and pronounced the victim dead shortly after their arrival.

In the video, you can hear an officer yell shots fired and yell for help. The video continues with the police cruiser parked on the street and later moving to another location where the body was found.

Dayton homicide detectives and evidence teams were called to the scene. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office removed the body.