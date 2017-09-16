2 arrests made in connection with South Lebanon homicide

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in connection with a homicide it is investigating in South Lebanon.

Deputies responded to a 911 call for “a person in need” at 11 p.m. Friday at 59 West Broadway. Radio dispatches described the man bleeding from the head. When first responders arrived, they also found a woman deceased in the home.

“Complainant is unsure when this happened, advised there is some pretty serious bleeding, he is not completely alert. We’re on the line trying to get further as to how this happened,” a Warren County dispatcher said.

Family members say the man was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

Investigators spent hours at the home gathering evidence, shaking many in this typically quiet neighborhood.

“Nothing like this normally happens but it’s pretty wild to see because I would see them sit on their porch all of the time. And I never thought anything like that could happen,” said Luck Creech of South Lebanon.

Christopher and Jaqueline Kirby both live at the home on West Broadway but were unaccounted for, and quickly were identified as persons of interest.

“Like I said, everyone knows everyone so it was really shocking,” said Jenna Elmasry of South Lebanon.

Police have not said if they know what led up to the bloody scene on West Broadway Street. The investigation is ongoing.

“I guarantee you it was probably because of drugs, which is like sad to say. But yeah, it just really sucks,” Creech said.

Upset family members at the home did not want to speak on camera, but many in this community say their hearts are with them tonight.

“Oh for sure, I really hope, I pray for them,” Elmasry said.

The Kirbys are scheduled to be arraigned on the felony theft charges Sept. 19th at 10 a.m.

The victim’s family told WLWT the victim’s dog went missing during the homicide. It is a black Chihuahua named Savannah, with a white face.

Anyone with information can call 513-908-3394.

“We strongly believe there is no danger to residents or this normally quiet community, but encourage anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section by using the Warren County Communications Center at 513-695-2525,” the Sheriff’s Office said.