Family of girl fatally shot by stray bullet looking for justice

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– On Saturday, the Kronenberger family celebrated Mackenna’s 15th birthday, only she wasn’t there.

Mackenna Kronenberger was fatally shot on the 4th of July after an argument broke out, outside of her house.

She was inside, when the bullet hit and killed her.

Jason Tidwell, Mackenna’s stepbrother is in jail and has plead not guilty to murder.

“That person is still out there. Walking around, getting to live their life. While we have to go through the realization that we will never see our daughter again,” said Rob Kronenberger.

He misses is daughter deeply and can’t understand why this happened to an innocent girl.

“They killed a little girl. They killed a 14-year-old girl. Showing no remorse what so ever. Mackenna did not deserve that,” Rob said.

With his stepson behind bars, the investigation isn’t over. Investigators have been in constant contact with the family.

“The bullet that killed by daughter did not come from him. It came from somebody else. That person is still out there, walking around.”

Rob Kronenberger thinks people have the information that could bring justice to his daughter. He blames the culture of “no snitching” as the reason why the murderer is still walking the streets.

“You got to realize that these people that you don’t want to snitch on, are murderers. There is no reason for that at all.”

If you have any information that may help in the investigation, you are asked to call crime stoppers.