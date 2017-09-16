Flyers fall 28-23 to Duquesne

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton closed out the non-conference portion of the schedule Saturday with a 28-23 loss to the Duquesne Dukes. Dayton cut the Duquesne lead to five with 4:10 remaining but the Dukes were able to run down the clock to just 19 seconds left in the game. UD ran three plays beginning from its own 15 but was unable to threaten.

Flyer tailbacks Tucker Yinger and Sean Prophit combined for 139 yards and two touchdowns. Preseason All-America kick returner Christian Searles had a 71-yard punt return for a touchdown. Safety David Leisring intercepted his fourth pass of the season.

The Flyers begin their quest for a 13th Pioneer Football League title when they travel to Morehead State next week. Game time is 1 p.m. ET. Dayton’s next home game is Sept. 30 against PFL preseason favorite San Diego.

GAME SUMMARY

UD moved 73 yards in 12 plays on its first possession to score first. QB Kyle Kaparos was three-for-three passing and Sean Prophit carried the ball six times from the 13, the TD coming on third-and-goal from the one.

Duquesne tied the game 7-7 on a 58 yard TD strike from Tommy Stuart to Nehari Crawford.

After a missed field goal attempt, the Dukes opened the second quarter with a 12-play, 80-yard drive, Stuart scoring on a quarterback sneak.

Christian Searles tied the game with a spectacular 71-yard punt return.

Duquesne answered just before halftime with a 68-yard drive, with Stuart hitting Kellon Taylor from 15 to make the halftime score Duquesne 21, Dayton 14.

The only scoring in the third quarter was a 20-yard field goal by Patrick Sandler to make it a four-point game, 21-17.

A Dayton fumble at the Duke 21 yard-line led to a nine-play, 81-yard drive culminated by a Stuart six-yard run put Duquesne up two scores, 28-17.

Leisring‘s interception gave UD a short field, and Yinger punched it in from the five. The two-point conversion pass was incomplete, making the score Duquesne 28, Dayton 23 with 4:10 to go.

But the Dukes ran the ball eight times to get to midfield and then punted to the 15, giving the Flyers the ball with 19 seconds left in the game. UD ran three plays but did not threaten, making the final 28-23.

STATS

Tucker Yinger carried the ball 17 times for 77 yards, and Sean Prophit had 14 attempts for 62 yards. Both scored a TD.

Kyle Kaparos was 12 of 26 passing for 121 yards.

Adam Trautman led UD in receptions for the third time in three games this year, with four catches for 37 yards.

Three Flyer defenders reached double figures in tackles – David Leisring (adding to his career high of 14, with nine solo hits), Andrew Lutgens (11) and Jack Crain (10).

Four of Sean Smith’s five punts were inside the 20, and he averaged 41.8 yards per punt.

NOTES

The loss snapped a 14-game winning streak for consecutive regular-season home games.

The Flyers have not been shutout in 457 straight games, the best active string in college football.

Searles’ punt return touchdown was the second of his career. Oddly, his first one (which came in 2015) was also for 71 yards.

Tucker Yinger moved up to 21st in career rushing at Dayton. He now has 1,654 yards in just 21 career games.