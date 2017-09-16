Warm and humid this weekend.

Expect a warm weekend and some great weather for this last official weekend of summer! After some early morning fog, skies will become mostly sunny today. The humidity will be up as well throughout the weekend making it feel even warmer outside.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasantly warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and mild. Areas of fog possible. Low 60

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 84

The warm temperatures will continue through all of next week. Chances of a spotty showers and storms are possible Monday through Wednesday.