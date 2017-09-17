All lanes reopened after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – All lanes of I-70 near Limestone Street have re-opened after a crash Saturday.

The Ohio State Highway patrol dispatch says the crash happened just before 11:30 Saturday morning on Interstate 70 near Ohio 72.

Initial reports say a motorcycle was rear-ended by a minivan. Several lanes of the highway were closed due to the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. We are working to learn the driver’s condition. It’s unclear if there were any other injuries.