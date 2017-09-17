Butler Twp. Police investigating robbery at Walmart

By Published:
Photo of the suspect provided by Butler Twp Police

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Butler Township Police are investigating an alleged purse robbery after a woman called 911 Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the parking lot of the store after the call came in around 3 a.m.

According to a news release, the victim says a suspect followed her out of the store and flashed what appeared to be a steak knife demanding her wallet.  When the victim refused the suspect came at her with the knife and grabbed the victim’s purse and fled across the parking lot to a waiting vehicle, according to a news release.

The vehicle is believed to be a 4 door GM product possibly Buick sedan, dark green in color.

Anyone with information can contact the Butler Township Police Department at 937-890-3671 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 222-
STOP (7867).

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s