Butler Twp. Police investigating robbery at Walmart

BUTLER TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Butler Township Police are investigating an alleged purse robbery after a woman called 911 Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the parking lot of the store after the call came in around 3 a.m.

According to a news release, the victim says a suspect followed her out of the store and flashed what appeared to be a steak knife demanding her wallet. When the victim refused the suspect came at her with the knife and grabbed the victim’s purse and fled across the parking lot to a waiting vehicle, according to a news release.

The vehicle is believed to be a 4 door GM product possibly Buick sedan, dark green in color.

Anyone with information can contact the Butler Township Police Department at 937-890-3671 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 222-

STOP (7867).