Clark County officials investigating plane crash

Pleasant Township, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash.

The crash occurred at 6253 Pleasant Chapel Road at 2;35 p.m., according to a news release.

The plane is described as a homemade ultralight plane. It was being operated by 46-year-old James Lewis of Springfield at the time of the crash.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says Lewis missed his landing and hit a fence. He is being treated at the Ohio State University Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.