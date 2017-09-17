Community gathers for vigil to remember family killed in crash

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens in the community gathered Sunday at the Camden Football Field to remember the lives of 34-year-old Melissa Hudson, her husband, 34-year-old Schon Hudson, and their 3-year-old daughter Emerie Hudson, who were killed in a deadly multi-vehicle crash Tuesday.

The crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 127 and Ohio State Route 725 in Camden. Police say a semi-truck collided the family’s Jeep after the semi-truck driver ran a red light.

The driver remains in critical condition and has been placed in a medically-induced coma.

A webpage has been created to help the family with funereal expenses. So far, it has raised over $21,000 as of Sunday night.

If you would like to donate, click here.

