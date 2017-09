NEW MADISON, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire is under investigation in Darke County.

The fire occurred on the 100 block of S. Main Street just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Darke County Police dispatch said the fire was reported as a mattress fire. Fire crews reported seeing light smoke upon arrival and were able to quickly extinguish the source of the smoke.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries.