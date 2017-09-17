Warm and slightly more humid today.

After some patchy morning fog, today will be another nice day. A cold front will be closing in on the Miami Valley by later tonight and there may be a spotty shower mainly north. A nice day for outdoor activities including the Concours d’Elegance at Carillon Park.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 84

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy, slight chance of a shower mainly north and west. Areas of fog possible by morning. Low 63

MONDAY: A slight chance of a few showers and storms. High 83

The warm temperatures will continue through all of next week. Chances of a spotty showers and storms are possible Monday through Wednesday.