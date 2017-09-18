Suspects sought after stabbing at Harrison Twp. motel

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Deputies and Emergency Medics are on the scene of a reported stabbing at a Dayton motel.

The stabbing happened at the Liberty Motel in the 4100 block of Keats Drive just before 10:00 am Monday.

Montgomery County Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS deputies are searching for several suspects who drove away.

There is no work right now about the condition of the person or persons stabbed.

