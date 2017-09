DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – WalletHub’s Most Fun Cities in America list was published Monday and the Queen City made it in the top 20.

WalletHub released its 2017 Most Fun Cities in America where it compared the 150 largest U.S. based on entertainment, nightlife, average cost of movies and other elements.

Cincinnati, Ohio was ranked as number 13 on the list, after Los Angeles,California as number 12.

To see the full list of the of the Most Fun Cities in America, click here.