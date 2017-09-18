3 dead when buses collide at NYC intersection

In this photo provided by the NYPD's 109th Precinct, officers respond to a collision involving two buses on Main Street in the Queens borough of New York, Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. The Fire Department of New York said several been hurt, some of them severely, when a city bus and a tour bus collided in the Flushing neighborhood. (NYPD's 109th Precinct via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Officials in New York City say a collision between a city bus and a tour bus at a Queens intersection has left three people dead and others severely injured.

The New York Police Department says one person died at the scene of the 6:15 a.m. crash on Monday. Two others died at hospitals. Officials say more than a dozen others have been injured.

The collision occurred at an intersection in the Flushing neighborhood.

One of the buses also hit a building. Firefighters have extinguished a blaze there.

photo tweeted by the NYPD’s 109th Precinct shows the buses side-by-side facing opposite directions, with the city bus slightly tilted to one side.

A Fire Department photo on Twitter shows firefighters responding outside the building.

