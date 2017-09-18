College student dies after hit by school bus on campus

WISH Staff Published: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis student died Monday after he was struck by a school bus under contract with Indianapolis Public Schools, Indiana University said.

Indiana University Police responded to a report of a pedestrian-bus accident at the intersection of University Boulevard and New York Street on the Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis campus, said a release from Amber Denney, assistant director of strategic communications with IU Communications. The release did not give the time of the incident.

“Preliminary investigation determined that the pedestrian, an IUPUI student, was crossing New York Street with the right-of-way, when the student was struck by a school bus attempting to make a left-hand turn from University Boulevard onto New York Street,” the release said.

The student was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital and died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident, the release said.

Durham Transportation owns the school bus and employs the driver, the release said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department accident investigators and Indiana State Police are looking into the investigation.

No additional details were provided in the news release.

