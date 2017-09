JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Crews worked quickly to contain a fire in Jefferson Township early on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a fire call int he 5900 block of Dayton Farmersville Road, near Olt Road, just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

When crews arrived, they found a shed on fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the outside building.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.