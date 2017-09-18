Dayton man calls 911 after brother dies on couch

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Police were called to a home on Sunday after a man died of unknown causes.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Hall Avenue just before 6:00 am Sunday after a man called 911 and said his brother was dead.

When officers arrived they spoke with a man who said his brother, 39-year-old Darnell Holland, showed up at his house around 1:00 am Sunday and was agitated.

The brother said Holland would not sit down and kept walking and talking about how he was depressed and stressed over money and other issues.

The brother told police he was not feeling well and Darnell had done this before. The brother then fell asleep and when he awoke around 5:30 he found Holland still on the couch and cold to the touch.

Holland was pronounced dead by medics and taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The cause of death is under investigation but, according to a police report on the incident, foul play is not suspected.

 

