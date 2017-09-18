Dogs displaced by Harvey evacuated to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A Miami Valley kennel has taken in five dogs rescued from hurricane-ravaged Houston, Texas.

Five Great Pyrenees dogs made the long journey to Ohio from Texas – where animal shelters are overflowing with pets displaced by the storm.

Nudge, Tex, Gwen, Schotzi, and Bluebell were rescued by National Great Pyrenees Rescue, a nationwide agency that helps abandoned or stray dogs find forever homes.

The five dogs embarked on a more than 30 hour journey from Houston to Neal Kennels in Springfield.

Foster coordinator Kaira Carpenter says dogs are just as affected by natural disasters as their human families.

“I don’t want to say they’re more affected. But they can’t do anything for themselves,” she said.

“When hurricanes and things happen – I don’t think it was a conscious thought, will we help these dogs or not. The rescue knew that they were going to step in.”

Harvey hit the Gulf Coast as a category four storm – flooding neighborhoods, and displacing thousands.

The Zorica family volunteered to make the drive down to Houston to bring the dogs up here, free of charge.

Tiffany Zorica said her family fell in love with the dogs and formed a special bond with each of them.

“We realize how hard it would be for us to move all of our animals in the event that this happened,” she said.

“And how do you make that decision? Which ones to save and which ones to leave behind – and looking for them.”

The National Great Pyrenees Rescue is now looking for temporary foster parents as well as people willing to give the dogs a forever home.

If you’re interested, you can contact the organization on their website.