Huber Heights Paintball business hit their mark, fills two semi-trucks for Harvey victims

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The flood waters in Houston may have dried up, but not the generosity of people here in the Miami Valley.

Nearly a month after hurricane Harvey hit Southeast Texas people here in the Miami Valley are still doing their part to help in the recovery.

When you think of paintball you think setting a target and hitting your mark. That’s exactly what owner Tim Hart of I-70 Paintball and Airsoft did when he sent out to fill a semi-truck with supplies for hurricane Harvey victims.

“There’s a lot of good people in this area, and Dayton in general, and sometimes it takes a nasty storm to bring out the best in them,” Hart said. “We put everything from coloring books to hand cleaner and shampoo, so hopefully that will help them get back to normal life instead of of always worrying about wet and muddy stuff.”

They were “aiming” to fill one semi-truck and ended up filling two in three weeks. The second truck left Huber Heights Monday morning and is expected to arrive in Houston on Tuesday.