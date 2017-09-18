Judges continue criticism of Ohio prison alternative program

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio judges are continuing their criticism of a program allowing low-level felony offenders to remain in their communities under supervision without going to prison.

At issue are efforts to ensure public safety while reducing the number of people sent to prison. Counties say the state isn’t providing enough money to communities required to carry out the program.

Cuyahoga County last week joined Stark County in deciding not to implement the program until next summer.

The Columbus Dispatch reports Franklin County judges meet Tuesday to decide whether to participate before a mandatory 2018 mandate kicks in for the state’s 10 biggest counties.

Offenders are non-violent defenders typically guilty of drug possession or theft.

Ohio has about 50,250 000 inmates, down from 50,700 a year ago.

