Local business collects donations for hurricane victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the wake of hurricanes Irma and Harvey, a number of local businesses have been lending a hand to help with relief efforts.

Monday, dozens in the community came together at Scene 75 in Dayton to donate food, water, clothes and other essentials to help victims of both hurricanes. 2 NEWS spoke with one woman who says she donated because she’s know what it’s like to lose everything.

“I got blankets, sheets,” Betty Keyer said. “A few clothes.”

Keyer knows what it’s like to have nothing.

“I’ve been down and out before,” Keyer said. “And people don’t want to help a lot of times and you’re talking about all of Florida.”

That’s why Keyer decided to go bargain hunting Monday, looking for deals on food and water. She brought several packages of water for $2.00 each, and several bags of new clothes.

“I just wanted to help,” Keyer said. “I like helping people.”

Carolyn Bates with Scene 75 helped put together Monday’s fundraiser after employees felt compelled to help the victims in need.

“When you have people that you don’t know stop and drop off items,” Bates said. “Just because they want to help, it really touches your heart.”

The Scene 75 event bus will soon be loaded up with donations and transported to Florida. Some donations will also be sent to Texas. As for Keyer, she says she’s not done giving yet. She plans to donate more later this week.

“When you’re down and out a lot of people,” Keyer said. “Don’t like asking for help, but if you have to have it and have to have it for your kids or your parents or your grandparents, you’re gonna take it and say thank you. That’s all it takes.”

Scene 75 on Poe Avenue in Dayton will be collecting donations throughout out the week. To donate, drop-off items anytime between 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.