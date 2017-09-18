Ohio college band to march in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  An Ohio college band is marching its way to New York to make its first appearance in a national parade.

The Ohio State University March Band was chosen from more than 100 applicants and will be one of 10 bands that will play in the 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade.

The Band march along the streets of New York with floats, iconic balloon characters and performers during the parade.

“The Ohio State University Marching Band is near and dear to the hearts of Buckeyes across the nation and around the world,” said Ohio State President Michael V. Drake. “We are thrilled that the nation will experience the hard work, focus, creativity and brilliance of our students at one of the country’s most cherished holiday celebrations.”

