Man who caused fatal crash while fleeing police sentenced

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who caused a fatal crash while fleeing police in March was sentenced in a Miami County Court Monday.

Jordan Harville, 25, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in August as part of a plea agreement.

Visiting Judge William Wolff, Jr. sentenced Harville to 10 years in prison.

Judge Wolff followed the joint plea agreement of 10 years in prison for the first-degree vehicular homicide, as well as concurrent sentences for 18 months for the grand theft and 36 months for failure to comply with law enforcement, our news partner the Troy Daily News reports.

As Harville stood up and tried to apologize for his actions, a member of the victim’s family shouted expletives at him and was removed from the courtroom. As the man was being led out he told Harville, “I’ll see you when you get out,” the Troy Daily News reports.

“I’d just like to say I’m truly sorry,” said Harville, prior to the incident.

Harville stole a pickup truck in Miami County on March 27th and led several law enforcement agencies on a chase on I-75, before exiting on Northwoods Boulevard and going south on N. Dixie Drive.

READ MORE: Video released of deadly police chase

Harville crashed the truck into a vehicle driven by Anthony Hufford, 28 in Harrison Township. Hufford died from injuries sustained in that crash.

READ MORE: Innocent victim in deadly police chase was Sinclair student