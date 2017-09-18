National U.S. Air Force Museum closed due to water main break

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force is closed Monday after reports of a water main break on the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
The Air Force Base wrote this statement on their website:
National Museum of the United States Air Force, will close today, Monday, September 18 at 1 p.m. due a water main break on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Continue to check this website for updates. We apologize for the inconvenience. “
The museum encourages the public to check its website for updates about when the museum will reopen.