Navy fires 2 commanders in connection with ship collisions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Navy has fired two senior commanders in the Pacific region in connection with recent deadly collisions of Navy ships, as part of a sweeping purge of leadership in the Japan-based fleet.

The announcement comes a day before the top U.S. Navy officer and the Navy secretary are scheduled to go to Capitol Hill for a hearing on the ship crashes.

The USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided in Southeast Asia last month, leaving 10 U.S. sailors dead and five injured. And seven sailors died in June when the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship collided in waters off Japan.

READ MORE: 2nd victim found from USS McCain crash; 8 still missing

The latest dismissals bring the number of fired senior commanders to six, including the top three officers of the Fitzgerald.