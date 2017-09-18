Ohio man recovering after ultralight plane crash-lands

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The state patrol says an Ohio man is recovering from injuries suffered when the ultralight plane he was flying crashed during a landing attempt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 46-year-old James Lewis of Springfield was taken to the Ohio State University medical center following the Sunday afternoon crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Lewis was flying over a property to attempt a landing when he crashed.

The patrol says Lewis missed the landing area and hit a fence.