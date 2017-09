DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Belle Haven Elementary School is on lockdown after reports of shots fired in the area.

Dayton Police say no one is allowed to exit or enter the building at this time.

Police say a car chase started at Hillcrest Avenue and Salem Avenue around 12:20 p.m. Monday and it ended near Hickorydale Park after reports of shots being fired.

