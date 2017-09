HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police are investigating a break-in at a cell phone store.

Police say someone used a rock to smash the front door of the Metro PCS in the 5500 block of Old Troy Pike by Powell Road in the Imperial Heights shopping center.

Investigators on the scene didn’t release information about what was stolen.

Huber Heights Police are expected to release more information on Monday afternoon.