Shoes 4 the Shoeless brings local mission to hurricane victims

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton-based non-profit is hoping to help hurricane victims get back on their feet with some new shoes and other supplies.

Sunday and Monday at First Baptist Church in Kettering, Shoes 4 the Shoeless partnered with area leaders to collect donations for a devastated community in Port Arthur, Texas.

The organization typically delivers 1,000 pairs of news shoes and socks to children in the Miami Valley monthly, and after Hurricane Harvey tore through Texas, every member of the Shoes 4 the Shoeless board agreed to send reinforcements.

“I’m local, our mission is local, the need is tremendous in our community and we know that. That’s the heart of our mission, but we just couldn’t look away from what’s happening in Texas,” said executive director Kris Horlacher.

The group networked connections in Port Arthur, where the United Way said relief efforts were sparse, many homes were destroyed and water was only restored on Friday, September 15th, weeks after the storm.

Coordinators in the coastal town told Shoes 4 the Shoeless people there needed more than the shoes and socks the organizations typically donates.

“Not only do they desperately need shoes and socks,” Horlacher said, “There were some other things they needed very urgently.”

The non-profit team includes Kris Horlacher, a nurse, a Dayton Police Chief, a Washington Township Assistant Fire Chief, an Active Duty Army Sargent First Class, a Pastor and a Deacon from First Baptist Kettering. The group will leave Tuesday morning to drive two trucks and a passenger van to their destination.

First Baptist Pastor Patrick Stalnaker said, “Imagine having your home completely gutted and have to restart from something you can’t control. Those are the things they’re dealing with. So I’m looking forward to being able to provide a few material needs, but also meet some spiritual and emotional needs as well.”

Shoes 4 the Shoeless is collecting donations at First Baptist Church in Kettering until 6 p.m. on Monday, September 18th. It’s located at 3939 Swigart Road.

Here are the supplies the group needs:

New pairs of shows (all sizes)

New socks (all sizes)

Toiletry items

Tooth brushes/toothpaste

Diapers

Formula

Gloves

Plastic Bins

N95 Breathing Masks

Paper Towels

Toilet Paper

If you’d like to make a monetary donation online or by mail to the mission, you can find more information here.