Suspect tells victim ‘I don’t like your attitude’ before fight

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to Grandview Hospital Sunday after a man arrived there with a cut on his arm.

According to a police report on the incident, officers were called to the hospital around 6:00 pm Sunday and spoke with a man who told them he was stabbed near the People’s Market in the 2000 block of North Main Street.

The victim told police he did not know who assaulted him. He said the suspect approached him asking for change around 4:30 pm. When the 53-year-old victim told the suspect he had no money the suspect said he didn’t like the victim’s attitude and took a swing at him but missed, according to the report.

The victim turned to run away and the suspect tripped him then the two fought for a short time. The victim was cut on the left forearm. He told police he did not see a knife but knew he was cut by something sharp that he believed was a knife.

The victim wrapped his arm in a t-shirt until he was able to find a ride to the hospital.

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 30’s with a short afro and mustache. He has brown eyes and is approximately 5-feet. 10-inches tall weighing 10 pounds. He was last seen wearing a faded navy blue t-shirt, blue jeans and dark tennis shoes.

The victim told police he would not provide a written statement and would not speak with a prosecutor to pursue charges in this case.