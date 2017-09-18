TSA officer finds loaded gun in passenger’s carry-on bag at Columbus airport

A loaded .9 mm handgun found in a passengers bag at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (Courtesy: Transportation Security Administration)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Transportation Security Administration officers prevented a passenger from taking a loaded handgun onto a flight at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Monday morning.

The TSA says the discovery was made just before 5:00am when a man tried to bring a loaded .9 mm handgun through Checkpoint A. The TSA officer on duty detected the weapon in the man’s carry-on bag as it passed through the X-ray machine.

Police were then called to the scene. It is unclear if the passenger will face any charges.

According to the release, TSA officers have detected 10 firearms at CMH checkpoints so far this year. They found 23 firearms at CMH in 2016.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked luggage. The firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition, the TSA release stated.

