Downtown Xenia getting set for $1.2 Million safety improvement project

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Xenia is working on a million dollar project to improve safety and accessibility to their downtown.

You’ll soon be seeing cones and traffic signs all around town. The city is partnering up with ODOT to add bike lanes down Detroit Street, as well as medians along Main Street and getting rid of some traffic signals to ease congestion. The project is all in an effort to make the downtown area more pedestrian and bike friendly.

City leaders said the $1.2 million dollar project is largely funded by grants and small portion of tax payer dollars. The hope, according to Xenia City Planner Brian Forschner, is to increase foot traffic to the downtown area and bring more businesses to the city.

“All of that is going to make downtown a safer place, and easier place to navigate and a more attractive place to attract businesses as well because when people are safe and people want to come to an area and it’s inviting you tend to attract more customers and businesses,” Forschner said.

Some business owners, however, are concerned about parking with a proposed bike lanes in between stores and cars.

“With the bike path going right in front of the stores, it’s going to cause another problem because again I depend on people being able to load and unload their items right in front of my store,” Anew Exchange Owner Dwaine Evans said.