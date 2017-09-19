Arcanum teen hurt in rollover crash

ARCANUM, Ohio (WDTN) — An Arcanum teenager was hurt in a rollover crash.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Monday in the 1300 block of Gordon Landis Road, near Graw Road.

Investigators say the 17-year-old was going north on Gordon Landis Road when she ran off the road and into a cornfield. The SUV rolled onto its top.

Deputies say the teen was wearing her seat belt. First responders removed the teen from the vehicle.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital by the hospital’s Mobile Intensive Care Unit.

The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Arcanum Fire and Rescue, the Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Miami Valley Hospital Mobile Intensive Care Unit.