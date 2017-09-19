Athlete’s death sheds light on football risks as new research emerges

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – New research released Tuesday is shedding new light on the safety concerns surrounding youth tackle football. A local father is opening up about the sudden loss of his son, who was a former football player at Miamisburg High School.

22-year-old Cody Hamblin was a stand-out on the field at Miamisburg High School, who rarely took a seat on the bench. His father Darren Hamblin says he had a bright future ahead, but that came to an end when he suddenly drowned.

Doctors now say football, which played a major role in Cody’s life, may have also played a role in his death.

“I don’t want anybody,” Hamblin said. “To ever go through this.”

A father grieving his son’s death one year later.

“Every day you think of what you could have done differently,” Hamblin said. “That may have stopped this from happening.”

It’s May 29th, 2016, and 22-year-old Cody Hamblin is fishing on a boat with his grandpa at Lake Lorelei in Brown County. In an instant, Cody falls overboard and doesn’t resurface. After 40 minutes, rescue crews pull him out.

“They yelled we got a pulse,” Hamblin said. “He’s breathing, let’s get the chopper going and it started up and about 30 seconds later, the engine died down and they said they lost him.”

Hamblin found his death puzzling because he says Cody was an excellent swimmer. An autopsy showed Cody suffered a seizure before he died–something his family says he had no history of. Wanting to know more, his family sent his brain to Chicago for testing. A contributing factor in Cody’s death: Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy otherwise known as CTE.

“I love football,” Hamblin said. “Cody loved football. That ain’t changing, but that doesn’t mean things shouldn’t change. I’m not saying get rid of hitting, but maybe at the young age.”

New findings released Tuesday agree with Hamblin’s sentiment.

Researchers at Boston University found athletes who played football before 12 had more brain issues than those who started playing after they turned 12.

“The brain is going through this incredible time of growth between the years of 10 and 12,” Robert Stern, one of the authors of the study, said in a statement. “And if you subject that developing brain to repetitive head impacts, it may cause problems later in life.”

Hambin’s hope is for kids to continue playing tackle football, but not at such a young age.

“The things he remembers in life that he loved doing was being on vacation,” Hamblin said. “Fishing, out riding his dirt bike on vacation somewhere in Michigan. Those are the things that really mean a lot.”

