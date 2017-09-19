Brigid’s Path in need of financial donations

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN)– Brigid’s Path, a newborn addiction treatment center, is a week away from its grand opening.

While they’re close opening their doors, Brigid’s Path needs 1.7 million dollars to be fully sustainable for the next year.

“The whole project is about 2.7 million to have 8 babies in the building at all times,” said Jill Kingston, the executive director of Brigid’s Path.

The remaining amount they need will help them run the pilot year. They hope to secure Medicaid funding soon, but for now they must operate privately.

Why?: This type of treatment center is new and there are only a handful nation-wide.

“That money gets us through March. We will continue to fund raise between now and then,” said Kingston.

“Our goal is to really have medicaid long-term. We are working both federally and at the state level so that we can get medicaid, but that’s a year out.”

As someone who has fostered addicted newborns,Jill’s dream is now turning into a reality thanks to the Miami Valley.

“We have come together as a community to make this happen.”

If you would like to donate, give Brigid’s Path a call at 937-350-1785 or visit their website.