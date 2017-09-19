Car slams into house in Dayton neighborhood

A car slammed into a house on W. Fairview Ave. in Dayton.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A car ran off the road and slammed into a house in a Dayton neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Police officers responded to an accident call on W. Fairview Avenue near N. Main St. just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

A car hit a duplex on W. Fairview Ave. near N. Main St. in Dayton.

When officers arrived, they found a car flipped on its side. The car had slammed into a house in the 300 block of W. Fairview Ave.

Police say the driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash. Police say the driver was likely going too fast around a curve when the vehicle lost control.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The house is a duplex. The awning and steps to one of the units in the house was heavily damaged in the crash.

There are no reports of injuries to anyone inside the house.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and we’ll provide updates as they become available.

 

