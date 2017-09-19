Colorado police need help finding ‘Mad Pooper’ jogger

COLORADO (CNN) – Cathy Budde and her family have had enough.

“We call her the mad pooper of Pine Creek,” Budde said. “It’s not like it’s private, people can see you, I mean we are seeing her!”

Her kids saw the jogger pooping in their yard.

“They came screaming, like, you’re not going to believe this they are like crying. I’m like what? They are like there’s a lady taking a poop! and so I come outside, and I’m like oh dear goodness! I was like ‘ are you serious, are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids!? she’s like yeah, sorry,” Budde said.

Cathy says the runner know what she’s doing and comes with napkins in her pocket.

“There’s a bathroom across the street right here. Our park has porta-potties, there’s a gas station right here,” Budde said.

She’s even worked on an embarrassing sign to stop the jogger from pooping.

Officers have asked her to snap some pictures of the jogger and get word out before the jogger could face charges