Dayton man arrested in connection with 2016 killing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man who was indicted in connection with the 2016 killing of a man is back in custody Tuesday.

27-year-old Raphiel Harris was arrested Monday afternoon.by Dayton Police. Harris is now in the Montgomery County Jail and is facing murder and felonious assault charges.

Harris was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury in August for the shooting of 60-year-old Lynn Shackelford in an apartment in October 2016.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive. Police were called to the scene after people heard gunshots inside an apartment.

Police found the victim, 60-year old Lynn Shackelford, with a one gunshot wound in the back of his head.

Harris was arrested days after the shooting but was released.

Jail records show Harris is due in court September 21.