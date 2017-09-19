Dayton man arrested in connection with 2016 killing

By Published: Updated:
Raphiel Harris (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man who was indicted in connection with the 2016 killing of a man is back in custody Tuesday.

27-year-old Raphiel Harris was arrested Monday afternoon.by Dayton Police. Harris is now in the Montgomery County Jail and is facing murder and felonious assault charges.

Harris was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury in August for the shooting of 60-year-old Lynn Shackelford in an apartment in October 2016.

READ MORE: Dayton man indicted with murder in connection to Summit Square Shooting

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Summit Square Drive. Police were called to the scene after people heard gunshots inside an apartment.

Police found the victim, 60-year old Lynn Shackelford, with a one gunshot wound in the back of his head.

Harris was arrested days after the shooting but was released.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Dayton

Jail records show Harris is due in court September 21.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s