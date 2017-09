DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- The Dayton Art Institute is preparing to host its 46th annual Oktoberfest this weekend.

This year attendees can expect new food vendors, art vendors, music and a selection of more than 50 beers.

Organizers also hope to make parking more accessible this year.

Thousands are expected to attend the largest outdoor festival in Dayton that kicks off Friday and ends Sunday night.

