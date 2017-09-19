Former UD student indicted for burglary and voyeurism

Andres Berdut | Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecutor said Tuesday a former University of Dayton student has been indicted on four counts of burglary and four counts of voyeurism after illegally entering student housing on the campus.

According to the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office press release, Andres Berdut, 22, of Puerto Rico entered into two separate student houses on the University of Dayton’s campus where the victims reported that Berut was naked and officers found evidence which identified Berdut as the perpetrator.

Fingerprint evidence and DNA testing found Berut responsible for other two other incidences, according to a press release Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Berdut is currently out on bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on October 3.

 

 

 

