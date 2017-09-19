Hamilton PD: 2 dead in apparent murder-suicide

HAMILTON, Ohio (WLWT) – A married couple is dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide, Hamilton police said.

Police said they were called to a house in the 7600 block of Mourning Dove Lane just before 4 p.m. for reports of two people found dead.

The adult child of the two, both in their 70s, found them while visiting from out of town, police said.

According to authorities, both of them were dealing with medical issues.

Detectives said preliminary information indicates a murder-suicide took place and no suspects are at large.

The investigation is on-going.